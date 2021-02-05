Next Story
AstraZeneca COVID-19 Vaccine Works Against UK Variant, Oxford Says
AstraZeneca and Oxford University's COVID19 vaccine has similar efficacy against the "Kent" coronavirus variant currently circulating in Britain as it does to the previously circulating variants, the university said on Friday.
- Reuters
- Last Updated: February 05, 2021, 18:45 IST
LONDON: AstraZeneca and Oxford University’s COVID-19 vaccine has similar efficacy against the “Kent” coronavirus variant currently circulating in Britain as it does to the previously circulating variants, the university said on Friday.
The findings, released in a preprint paper and not peer-reviewed, also detailed recent analysis showing that vaccination with the shot results in a reduction in the duration of shedding and viral load, which may translate into a reduced transmission of the disease, Oxford University said.
