News18 Logo

world

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #VaccineTracker#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18» News»World»AstraZeneca COVID-19 Vaccine Works Against UK Variant, Oxford Says
1-MIN READ

AstraZeneca COVID-19 Vaccine Works Against UK Variant, Oxford Says

AstraZeneca COVID-19 Vaccine Works Against UK Variant, Oxford Says

AstraZeneca and Oxford University's COVID19 vaccine has similar efficacy against the "Kent" coronavirus variant currently circulating in Britain as it does to the previously circulating variants, the university said on Friday.

LONDON: AstraZeneca and Oxford University’s COVID-19 vaccine has similar efficacy against the “Kent” coronavirus variant currently circulating in Britain as it does to the previously circulating variants, the university said on Friday.

The findings, released in a preprint paper and not peer-reviewed, also detailed recent analysis showing that vaccination with the shot results in a reduction in the duration of shedding and viral load, which may translate into a reduced transmission of the disease, Oxford University said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor


  • Tags:
  • First Published:
Next Story

Recommended For You

    Photogallery

    Loading...