News18 Logo

world

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #VaccineTracker#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18» News»World»Astrazeneca COVID Vaccine Gets Approval In Pakistan - Health Minister
1-MIN READ

Astrazeneca COVID Vaccine Gets Approval In Pakistan - Health Minister

Astrazeneca COVID Vaccine Gets Approval In Pakistan - Health Minister

Astrazeneca's COVID19 vaccine has been granted approval for emergency use in Pakistan, the country's health minister said on Saturday, the first vaccine against the disease to be given the green light in the South Asian country.

ISLAMABAD: Astrazeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine has been granted approval for emergency use in Pakistan, the country’s health minister said on Saturday, the first vaccine against the disease to be given the green light in the South Asian country.

“DRAP granted emergency use authorisation to AstraZeneca’s COVID vaccine,” Pakistan’s Health Minister Faisal Sultan told Reuters, referring to the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan.

Pakistan is in the process of speaking to a number of vaccine makers, but this is the first local approval.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor


  • Tags:
  • First Published:
Next Story

Recommended For You

    Photogallery

    Loading...