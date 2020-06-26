WORLD

1-MIN READ

Astrazeneca, Moderna Most Advanced in Covid-19 Vaccine Race: WHO

FILE PHOTO: The logo of AstraZeneca is seen on medication packages in a pharmacy in London. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Soumya Swaminathan said that Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine candidate was also 'not far behind' Astrazeneca's, among more than 200 candidates, 15 of which have entered clinical trials.

  • Reuters
  • Last Updated: June 26, 2020, 7:43 PM IST
Astrazeneca's COVID-19 vaccine candidate is probably the world's leading candidate and most advanced in terms of development, the World Health Organization's chief scientist said on Friday.

Soumya Swaminathan said that Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine candidate was also "not far behind" Astrazeneca's, among more than 200 candidates, 15 of which have entered clinical trials.

The WHO is in talks with multiple Chinese manufacturers, including Sinovac, on potential vaccines, she said.

Swaminathan, speaking to a news briefing, called for considering collaborating on COVID-19 vaccine trials, similar to the WHO's ongoing Solidarity trial for drugs.

