News18 Logo

world

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #VaccineTracker#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18» News»World»Oxford Says Covid-19 Vaccine 76 percent Effective After One Dose for 3 Months
1-MIN READ

Oxford Says Covid-19 Vaccine 76 percent Effective After One Dose for 3 Months

Representative image.

Representative image.

Oxford University said the findings supported a decision made by Britain to extend the interval between initial doses and booster doses of the shot to 12 weeks.

The COVID-19 vaccine developed by Oxford University and AstraZeneca has 76% efficacy against symptomatic infection for three months after a single dose, with efficacy improving when a second shot is given later, a preprint study showed on Tuesday.

Oxford University said the findings supported a decision made by Britain to extend the interval between initial doses and booster doses of the shot to 12 weeks.


Next Story

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...