AstraZeneca Wins Two Approval Recommendations from EU Agency
FILE PHOTO: The company logo for pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca is displayed on a screen on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange, U.S., April 8, 2019. (REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo)
The Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use of the European Medicines Agency recommended approving Forxiga for treating a form of heart failure and Trixeo Aerosphere for a form of lung disorder .
- Last Updated: October 19, 2020, 12:55 IST
The European medicines watchdog has recommended approving AstraZeneca Plc’s treatments for a form of heart failure and a lung disorder, the British drugmaker said on Monday.
The Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) of the European Medicines Agency (EMA) recommended approving Forxiga for treating a form of heart failure and Trixeo Aerosphere for a form of lung disorder known as "smoker’s lung”.