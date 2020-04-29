Several American States Have More Confirmed Covid-19 Cases Than Some of the Worst-Hit Nations

New Delhi: The United States crossed one million (or 10 lakh) confirmed COVID-19 cases around midnight on Wednesday. With a little over three million infections recorded globally, the US now has a third of all the confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus.

A single state in the US – New York – has recorded more confirmed positive cases than any other country in the world. According to a News18 analysis of data sourced from Johns Hopkins CSSE, the state of New York had nearly 2,92,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 as on April 27.

For context, Spain, which is the country with the most number of confirmed coronavirus cases around the globe after the US, had almost 2,30,000 cases at the same time.

For comparison, the total number of confirmed positive cases in New York are equal to the total confirmed cases in Spain, Canada, and Japan combined.

New York, however, is not the only American state to have coronavirus cases that are equal to or more than an entire country.

States on the eastern coast of the US have recorded more than 60 per cent of the total cases in the country and it is these states which have figures comparable to some of the most severely affected countries.

For instance, confirmed cases in New Jersey at over 1,11,000 as on April 27, are only marginally lower than Turkey, which had 1,12,000 confirmed cases at the same time. Turkey is the country with the seventh-highest number of confirmed cases across the world.

Next to New York, Massachusetts at more than 56,400, has more confirmed COVID-19 cases than Canada and Australia combined.

Canada, which has the 12th highest number of confirmed cases overall, had nearly 50,000 cases as on April 27 whereas Australia had over 6,700.

Similarly in the south east, Florida has over 32,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19, which is more than the total figure of nearly 30,000 in India as on April 27, according to Johns Hopkins.

Besides, the states of California, Illinois, and Pennsylvania each have total confirmed cases equal to Belgium, which is the 13th most-affected nation.

The US has conducted more than 5.6 million tests, which is significantly more than any other country. It has conducted over 17 tests per 1,000 people. The rate is second only to Italy, a country with a size equivalent to a sixth of the US population.

Deaths Across States

Over 57,000 people in the US have lost their lives to the infection, which is roughly 26 per cent of the global figure, while almost double the number of people have recovered from it.

Among states, more than 22,000 deaths were recorded in New York as on April 27, followed by over 6,000 in New Jersey, 3,407 in Michigan, and 3,000 in Massachusetts.

Wyoming had the lowest number of deaths at seven, followed by Alaska at nine, South Dakota at 11, Montana at 14, and Hawaii at 16.