At BRICS Ministerial Meet, Jaishankar, Wang Yi Come Face-to-Face; Experts Say Chinese Actions Hurting BRICS

Union minister of external affairs S Jaishankar came face-to-face with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi at a BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa) ministerial meeting in New York.

The meeting of foreign ministers was hosted by South Africa. Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov was also present in the meeting where the foreign ministers exchanged views on major global and regional issues on the United Nations (UN) agenda.

They also discussed issues and agendas related to the BRICS forum.

Before the BRICS meeting, Jaishankar criticized the Chinese response towards global efforts by several security agencies to combat global terrorism. Without naming Beijing, Jaishankar lamented how certain nations did not show the enthusiasm to put behind bars some of the world’s most dangerous terrorists.

Jaishankar earlier in the day took a dig at China for not blacklisting Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist, Sajid Mir and designating him as a global terrorist. Jaishankar lamented that some countries facilitated impunity ‘when it came to sanctioning some of the world’s most dreaded terrorists’, in a jibe to China.

Jaishankar spoke at a United Nations Security Council (UNSC) briefing where he said that politics should not provide cover for avoiding accountability.

“Regrettably, we have seen this of late in this very chamber, when it comes to sanctioning some of the world’s most dreaded terrorists. If egregious attacks committed in broad daylight are left unpunished, this Council must reflect on the signals we are sending on impunity. There must be consistency if we are to ensure credibility,” Jaishankar was quoted as saying by news agency ANI. He made these comments while speaking at the UNSC briefing on Ukraine – ‘Fight Against Impunity’.

Experts speaking to the news agency also pointed out that the strength of the BRICS forum reduced due to tensions between India and China following the 2020 Galwan Valley clashes.

Experts said that BRICS representation and its bid to challenge the global dominance of the West by bringing forth emerging economies has been impacted due to the unresolved crisis between Beijing and New Delhi due to Chinese aggression at India’s borders.

“BRICS went on life support in the Galwan Valley, not in New York,” an expert told the news agency while also pointing out Chinese actions in the Indo-Pacific region and also at the UN Security Council.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here