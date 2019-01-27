English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
At Dawn, a Township Road in Zimbabwe Turns into a Fitness Club
The wide stretch of road is a well-known gathering spot each morning from 5 to 7 am for fitness enthusiasts who stretch, jog, shadow-box, plank and do squats, push-ups, sit-ups and jumps.
The nearby townships of Emakhandeni and Cowdray Park have scant health facilities, and the bridge is a safe, social spot for anyone looking to burn some calories at the start of the day. (Image: AFP)
Bulawayo (Zimbabwe): On a road over a railway track outside the Zimbabwean city of Bulawayo, about 30 people from surrounding townships go through their morning exercise routines.
The wide stretch of road is a well-known gathering spot each morning from 5 to 7 am for fitness enthusiasts who stretch, jog, shadow-box, plank and do squats, push-ups, sit-ups and jumps.
The nearby townships of Emakhandeni and Cowdray Park have scant health facilities, and the bridge is a safe, social spot for anyone looking to burn some calories at the start of the day.
On Sunday, two young footballers did warm-up drills under the eye of their coach, groups of men worked out together and a couple shared a laugh as they exercised while small children joined in.
"I come with my sisters as early as we can, like at 5 am, and we come every day," said Sidumsile Mthethwa, a 20-year-old arts student. "On Sundays we come before church.
"It keeps kids busy, and it allows us to spend time together — others come from different places around so we meet here.
"We connect as young people and we get to know each other better."
- 'Fitness is key to a healthy life' -
"There's a local gym but there's no equipment," said Emmanuel Sibanda, 25, a keen bodybuilder. "We come here because it is a way to lose weight and look good. People want to be healthy."
The fitness "club" has no name, members or structure, and each group does its own routines, with some bringing along music on mobile phones or small hand-held stereos.
They use the road curbs for step exercises and drainage holes for their feet when doing sit-ups, or they sprint up and down the steep embankment from the bridge down to the railway tracks.
Some also jog along the railway, from one concrete sleeper to the next.
"That's not the best exercise — it could lead to injury," warned amateur football coach Julius Ndlovu, who brought two young players from a local side for pre-season training before matches start in March.
"Many kids take drugs but if they come here in the morning they avoid that," he said.
"Fitness is the key to a healthy life — you have to fight against high blood pressure and diabetes."
As the morning progresses, traffic picks up and the small crowd clears off the road to allow cars, trucks and buses to hurtle past on their way to and from Bulawayo, Zimbabwe's second city.
The session ends with a coordinated exercise when about eight pairs run towards each other from either side of the road.
They jump in the air 10 times, clapping their partner's hand each time in a final burst of energy.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
The wide stretch of road is a well-known gathering spot each morning from 5 to 7 am for fitness enthusiasts who stretch, jog, shadow-box, plank and do squats, push-ups, sit-ups and jumps.
The nearby townships of Emakhandeni and Cowdray Park have scant health facilities, and the bridge is a safe, social spot for anyone looking to burn some calories at the start of the day.
On Sunday, two young footballers did warm-up drills under the eye of their coach, groups of men worked out together and a couple shared a laugh as they exercised while small children joined in.
"I come with my sisters as early as we can, like at 5 am, and we come every day," said Sidumsile Mthethwa, a 20-year-old arts student. "On Sundays we come before church.
"It keeps kids busy, and it allows us to spend time together — others come from different places around so we meet here.
"We connect as young people and we get to know each other better."
- 'Fitness is key to a healthy life' -
"There's a local gym but there's no equipment," said Emmanuel Sibanda, 25, a keen bodybuilder. "We come here because it is a way to lose weight and look good. People want to be healthy."
The fitness "club" has no name, members or structure, and each group does its own routines, with some bringing along music on mobile phones or small hand-held stereos.
They use the road curbs for step exercises and drainage holes for their feet when doing sit-ups, or they sprint up and down the steep embankment from the bridge down to the railway tracks.
Some also jog along the railway, from one concrete sleeper to the next.
"That's not the best exercise — it could lead to injury," warned amateur football coach Julius Ndlovu, who brought two young players from a local side for pre-season training before matches start in March.
"Many kids take drugs but if they come here in the morning they avoid that," he said.
"Fitness is the key to a healthy life — you have to fight against high blood pressure and diabetes."
As the morning progresses, traffic picks up and the small crowd clears off the road to allow cars, trucks and buses to hurtle past on their way to and from Bulawayo, Zimbabwe's second city.
The session ends with a coordinated exercise when about eight pairs run towards each other from either side of the road.
They jump in the air 10 times, clapping their partner's hand each time in a final burst of energy.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Republic Day 2019: Few Facts Every Indian Must Know
-
Saturday 26 January , 2019
Republic Day 2019: The Unheard Full Version Of Jana Gana Mana
-
Wednesday 15 August , 2018
Meet These Dedicated Flag Makers of India
-
Friday 25 January , 2019
Charismatic Kangana Ranaut Is The Star Of The Action Packed Manikarnika
-
Saturday 26 January , 2019
Mega Discount Sales On Amazon And Flipkart To Discontinue As FDI Rules Arrive
Republic Day 2019: Few Facts Every Indian Must Know
Saturday 26 January , 2019 Republic Day 2019: The Unheard Full Version Of Jana Gana Mana
Wednesday 15 August , 2018 Meet These Dedicated Flag Makers of India
Friday 25 January , 2019 Charismatic Kangana Ranaut Is The Star Of The Action Packed Manikarnika
Saturday 26 January , 2019 Mega Discount Sales On Amazon And Flipkart To Discontinue As FDI Rules Arrive
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Pakistan Bowlers Force Series Decider Against South Africa
- Lionel Messi Shines as Barcelona Sweep Past Girona
- Been Bowling the Best I Ever Have, and England Know It – Disappointed Stuart Broad
- Friendly Fraud is How Facebook Categorized Conning Children And Their Parents With Sneaky Game Purchases
- Malaika Arora's Stunning Pictures at a Spa Will Give You Self Care Goals
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results