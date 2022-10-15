Pakistan One of the Most Dangerous Nations in the World, Says Biden with Reference to Nukes

At a fundraiser in Los Angeles for the US Democrats, US president Joe Biden said Pakistan is “one of the most dangerous nations in the world”.

“And what I think is maybe one of the most dangerous nations in the world: Pakistan. Nuclear weapons without any cohesion,” Joe Biden said, according to the readout of the statement released by the White House.

The fundraiser was held at the home of television producer Marcy Carsey on Thursday night.

These remarks were not televised and Biden did not use a teleprompter when he made these comments thus revealing how recent foreign policy developments as well as personal experience weigh on Biden’s thought process.

The fundraiser was also attended by television scientist Bill Nye and fashion designer Tom Ford, according to a report by Bloomberg.

During his discussions with the donors in this fundraiser and another held on October 6, issues related to Hungary, new Italian president Giorgia Meloni and the Russia-Ukraine war also featured. He also reflected on the time he spent with Xi Jinping on Thursday’s fundraiser.

“I’ve spent more time with Xi Jinping than any person in the world. I spent over 78 hours’ worth. Of that, 68 were in person, over the last 10 years, because Barack (Obama) knew that he couldn’t be dealing with a Vice President. And so, he assigned me. I’ve travelled 17,000 miles with him,” Biden said.

“This is a guy who understands what he wants but has an enormous, enormous array of problems. How do we handle that?,” he further added.

He said the Capitol Hill riots featured during his first G7 meeting after being elected president. He said he told the G7 leaders: “America is back.”

He said the reaction was: “For how long?”

The other G7 leaders were referring to the Capitol Hill riots and the threat of democracy across the globe.

The previous fundraiser mentioned above, held in the Upper East Side home of James Murdoch, son of News Corp. Chairman Rupert Murdoch, was the one during which Biden reiterated that Russian president Vladimir Putin is not bluffing when it comes to using nuclear weapons.

“He’s not joking when he talks about potential use of tactical nuclear weapons or biological or chemical weapons because his military is, you might say, significantly under-performing,” Biden was quoted as saying by Bloomberg.

Whether his comments on Pakistan lead to a geopolitical headache now remains to be seen.

