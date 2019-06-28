At G20 Summit, Trump Jokes With Vladimir Putin About Meddling in Election
The Russian President said nothing but grinned in response to the comment, which came only after a reporter shouted a question, asking whether Trump would warn Putin about influencing the presidential vote next year.
The meeting on Friday was the first time the two leaders have held face-to-face talks since a controversial meeting last year in Helsinki. (Image : Reuters)
Osaka: Much of Donald Trump's presidency has been overshadowed by allegations Moscow helped get him elected, but when it came to confronting Vladimir Putin on the issue, the US president did it in a joke.
"Don't meddle in the election, president, don't meddle," Trump said with a smile, waging his finger playfully at the Russian leader as the pair held talks in Osaka on Friday, on the sidelines of the G20.
Putin said nothing, but grinned in response to the comment, which came only after a reporter shouted a question, asking whether Trump would warn Putin about influencing the presidential vote next year.
The meeting was the first time the two leaders have held face-to-face talks since a controversial meeting last year in Helsinki.
Trump has been dogged throughout his presidency by allegations of suspicious ties to Russia.
A major probe led by special prosecutor Robert Mueller found there was an organised Russian campaign to influence the 2016 election won by Trump.
It found contacts between Russian operatives and Trump's election campaign, but no evidence of a joint plot, and the US leader has characterised the findings as exonerating him.
Ahead of his meeting with Putin, Trump brushed aside questions from reporters about what they would discuss.
"What I say to him is none of your business," he said at the White House.
Also Watch
-
PM Modi, Donald Trump Hold Bilateral Meet, Discuss Trade, Defence, 5G
-
Thursday 27 June , 2019
War Of Words: Highlights of First Week In Parliament
-
Monday 24 June , 2019
IAF Commemorates 20 Years Of Kargil War At Gwalior Air Base
-
Friday 21 June , 2019
Chennai Water Crisis: Millions Hit as City’s Reservoirs And Groundwater Resources Run Dry
-
Thursday 20 June , 2019
What's The Significance Of President Ram Nath Kovind's Address To Joint Session Of Parliament?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Indian Cricket Fans Cannot Stop Talking About Dhoni's 'Sluggish' Knock Against West Indies
- Tesco Product with 5-Digit Expiry Date Went Viral on Twitter, Here's What the Store Had to Say
- Virat Kohli Just Dropped the Most Adorable Comment on His 'Love' Anushka Sharma's Pic
- Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas Arrive in Style at Joe-Sophie Turner's Wedding Venue, See Pics
- On Elon Musk’s Birthday, Let’s Take a Look at Tesla’s Journey
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s