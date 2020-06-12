At Least 1 Killed and 15 Injured in Explosion in Pakistan's Rawalpindi

At least one person was reported dead and 15 injured in a bomb blast in Pakistan's a busy market area in Pakistan's garrison city of Rawalpindi on Friday.

According to a report in the Dawn, the explosion took place in the city's Saddar area. It said three children were among those wounded.

Police said that apparently the bomb was placed on a motorbike parked in the market.

Properties around the site of the explosion have also been badly damaged. Rescue activities at the site of the blast are underway.

So far nobody took responsibility for the attack.

(With inputs from PTI)