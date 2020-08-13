At least 1 person stabbed in Norway, suspect detained

COPENHAGEN, Denmark Police say at least one person has been stabbed in Norways second-largest city and a suspect has been detained.

Local newspaper Bergens Tidende reported Thursday that a person with a knife had walked around a central square in Bergen and acted threatening. The newspaper says several people were reportedly stabbed but police have only located one with injuries.

The stabbing victim’s condition was not known.

Police spokesman Bjarte Rebnor told Norwegian news agency NTB that a suspect, described as a woman, has been taken into custody.

We are looking for more people injured in the area, Rebnor was quoted as saying.

Also Watch B'luru Riots: BJP MP Tejasvi Surya Says 'Mob Came Prepared For A Riot' | Brass Tacks | CNN News18

Bergen is located some 300 kilometers (186 miles) northwest of Oslo.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor