At Least 10 Injured After Car Crashes into Hayride Wagon in Illinois
Little Rock-Fox Fire Chief Greg Witek says that many of the injured suffered broken bones and some were unconscious when emergency crews arrived. Fire officials say two people in the car were treated at the scene.
Representative image.
Little Rock Township (US) Authorities in northern Illinois say more than 10 people were injured after a car crashed into a hayride wagon being towed by a farm vehicle.
WMAQ-TV reports the accident happened early Saturday evening in Little Rock Township, about 50 miles (80.5 kilometers) west of Chicago.
Video from the scene shows the impact of the crash caused the car to flip onto its roof.
The cause of the crash is not yet known.
Little Rock-Fox Fire Chief Greg Witek says that many of the injured suffered broken bones and some were unconscious when emergency crews arrived. Fire officials say two people in the car were treated at the scene.
The names and ages of the people injured have not been released
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
What Does RBI Putting PMC Bank Under ‘Directions’ Mean? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Are E-Ciggarettes Toxic Enough To Invite A Blanket Ban? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Why is U.S President Donald Trump Facing Impeachment? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Will The Rise In Onion Prices Affect The Outcome Of Upcoming State Polls? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Howdy, Modi : What did Modi and Trump Gain from the Houston Event? | Crux+
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Taapsee Pannu Reacts To Kangana Being Offered Her Role in Saand Ki Aankh First
- Ashok Kumar Birth Anniversary: Here're His 5 Finest Performances in Films
- Pune Electric Bus Seen Charging Through a Generator – That Runs on Diesel: Watch Video
- Here's How Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh Plan to Celebrate Their First Diwali Post Marriage
- Mary Kom Questions Decision in World Boxing Championships Semi-final Loss