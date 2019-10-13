Take the pledge to vote

At Least 10 Injured After Car Crashes into Hayride Wagon in Illinois

Little Rock-Fox Fire Chief Greg Witek says that many of the injured suffered broken bones and some were unconscious when emergency crews arrived. Fire officials say two people in the car were treated at the scene.

Associated Press

Updated:October 13, 2019, 9:45 AM IST
At Least 10 Injured After Car Crashes into Hayride Wagon in Illinois
Representative image.

Little Rock Township (US) Authorities in northern Illinois say more than 10 people were injured after a car crashed into a hayride wagon being towed by a farm vehicle.

WMAQ-TV reports the accident happened early Saturday evening in Little Rock Township, about 50 miles (80.5 kilometers) west of Chicago.

Video from the scene shows the impact of the crash caused the car to flip onto its roof.

The cause of the crash is not yet known.

Little Rock-Fox Fire Chief Greg Witek says that many of the injured suffered broken bones and some were unconscious when emergency crews arrived. Fire officials say two people in the car were treated at the scene.

The names and ages of the people injured have not been released

