29 People, Mostly Pakistani Sikh Pilgrims, Killed after Lahore-bound Train Runs over Their Mini-bus

At least 29 people, mostly Pakistani Sikhs, were killed when a mini-bus collided with a train in Pakistan's Punjab province on Friday.

Officials said the Shah Hussain Express, which was coming from Karachi to Lahore, hit the mini-bus carrying the Sikh pilgrims at an unmanned level crossing at Farooqababd, some 60 km from Lahore, at 1.30 pm.

Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) spokesperson Amir Hashmi said at least 29 people, most of them Pakistani Sikhs, were killed in the collision.

The pilgrims were reportedly returning from Nankana Sahib.

A report in Pakistan's Dawn newspaper report said rescue officials have arrived at the site of the accident and are shifting the injured and the dead to nearby hospitals.

The death toll is expected to rise.