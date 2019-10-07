At Least 10 Killed in Eastern Afghanistan After Suicide Bomber Targets Bus Full of Army Recruits
A bomb had been left in a motorcycle that detonated as the bus passed, Nangarhar governor spokesman Ataullah Khogyani said.
Image for representation 2019. (REUTERS)
Kabul: At least 10 people were killed and 27 wounded Monday when a bomb hit a bus carrying army recruits in Jalalabad in eastern Afghanistan, an official told AFP.
A bomb had been left in a motorcycle that detonated as the bus passed, Nangarhar governor spokesman Ataullah Khogyani said.
"Unfortunately, 10 civilians including a child were killed and 27 were wounded in this incident," he said.
It was not immediately clear how many army recruits had been wounded, or if they were being counted as civilians.
Nasrat Rahimi, spokesman for the interior ministry, confirmed the toll.
There was no immediate claim of responsibility, but Jalalabad is the scene of frequent attacks by the Taliban and the Islamic State group.
The attack comes on the 18th anniversary of the start of the war in Afghanistan, when US warplanes launched air strikes in response to the September 11, 2001 attacks.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
What Does RBI Putting PMC Bank Under ‘Directions’ Mean? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Are E-Ciggarettes Toxic Enough To Invite A Blanket Ban? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Why is U.S President Donald Trump Facing Impeachment? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Will The Rise In Onion Prices Affect The Outcome Of Upcoming State Polls? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Howdy, Modi : What did Modi and Trump Gain from the Houston Event? | Crux+
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Fans Sign Petition to Nominate Robert Downey Jr in Oscar 2020 for Avengers Endgame
- Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Watch Promo Teasing 'Dayaben' Disha Vakani's Return
- Sony PS4 Remote Play is Now on All Android Phones, Still Without Touchscreen Support
- Vodafone Testing Open Cellular Radio Tech That Could Lower Cellphone Rates
- Hardik Pandya Wore a Really Expensive Watch to Surgery and Time Stood Still on Twitter