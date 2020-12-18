At Least 11 Killed in Explosion at Religious Gathering in Afghanistan's Ghazni Province

A motorbike loaded with explosives blew up in east Afghanistan on Friday, killing at least 11 people who had gathered at a religious ceremony, officials said.

"The explosives detonated at a gathering in Gilan district of Ghazni province," said provincial governor's spokesman Waheedullah Jumazada, adding that at least 11 people were killed and 20 wounded.

Interior ministry spokesman Tariq Arian confirmed the blast but said 15 people were killed.

This comes two days after a deputy governor of Kabul province and his aide were killed Tuesday by a bomb in the Afghan capital.

Mahbobullah Mohebi died when a bomb attached to his vehicle detonated while he was on his way to his office, the interior ministry said. Mohebi's secretary, who was travelling with him, was also killed, and two bodyguards were wounded.

Hours later, in the central province of Ghor, a similar bomb killed Abdul Rahman Akshan, the deputy chief of the provincial council.

Akshan was killed and his two bodyguards were wounded when a "sticky bomb" attached to his vehicle detonated in the city of Feroz Koh, a local official said.

Violence has raged across the country since the Taliban and Afghan government launched peace talks in Qatar in September.