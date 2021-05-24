At least 115,000 Health Workers Have Died from Covid-19, Says WHO chief

At least 115,000 health and care workers have died from Covid-19 since the beginning of the pandemic, the World Health Organization chief said Monday.

“For almost 18 months, health and care workers all over the world have stood in the breach between life and death," WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told the opening of the organisation’s main annual assembly.

“Many have themselves become infected, and while reporting is scant, we estimate that at least 115,000 health and care workers have paid the ultimate price in the service of others."

