At Least 13 Killed In Southern Mexico Bus Crash

MEXICO CITY: At least 13 people were killed and 21 injured in a bus crash Monday in the southern Mexican state of Chiapas.

The state civil defense agency said in a statement that a bus ran off the road and hit a slope near a place called the Devils Nose around 5 a.m. Photographs published by the agency showed the bus leaning to one side against a rocky embankment and the road littered with debris.

The injured were transported to a hospital in Comitn.

