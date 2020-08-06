At Least 137 Killed, 5,000 Injured and Dozens Still Missing After Horrific Beirut Blast: Lebanese Ministry
A wounded woman is evacuated after a massive explosion in Beirut, Lebanon, Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar)
Tuesday's explosion obliterated part of the port and caused damage over a wide radius in the heart of the city, prompting fears the final death toll could yet rise significantly.
- AFP
Last Updated: August 6, 2020, 12:10 PM IST
The huge blast at Beirut port has killed at least 137 people, left dozens missing and at least 5,000 wounded, a Lebanese health ministry spokesperson said Thursday.
