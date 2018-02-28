GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
1-min read

At Least 15 People Killed in Egyptian Train Crash

Prime Minister Sherif Ismail ordered the transport minister to visit the scene and take action as details of the causes of the accident emerge, a cabinet statement said.

Reuters

Updated:February 28, 2018, 11:57 PM IST
At Least 15 People Killed in Egyptian Train Crash
People gather at the scene of a train collision near Kom Hamadah, in the Beheira province in the Nile delta, Egypt, Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2018. Egyptian authorities said two trains collided north of Cairo, killing at least 12 people, including a child, the latest deadly accident involving the countrys underfunded and mismanaged railways. Another 39 people were injured in the accident, according to the countrys state MENA news agency. (AP Photo/Mostafa Darwish)
Cairo: At least 15 people were killed and 40 others were injured in a train crash on Wednesday in Egypt's northern province of Beheira, the official news agency MENA said, citing the transport ministry spokesman.

Two passenger carriages separated from one train and collided with a cargo train, the provincial security director told MENA.

Egyptians have long complained that successive governments have failed to enforce basic safety standards for the railways. A string of crashes have further inflamed public anger over the antiquated transport network.

A collision in August killed 42 people and injured more than 100 people.

| Edited by: Tarun Bhardwaj
