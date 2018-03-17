English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
At Least 16 Dead as Migrant Boat Sinks Off Greek Island
Greek authorities said they believed there were 22 people on the boat. Greek coast guard vessels assisted by helicopters were searching for survivors.
Hellenic Coast Guard officers and locals transfer the bodies of migrants that were drowned when the small boat they were travelling on capsized near the island of Agathonisi, at the port of Pythagoreio on the island of Samos, Greece, March 17, 2018. (Image: SamosTimes.gr via REUTERS)
Athens: Sixteen people, including at least five children, drowned on Saturday when the small boat they on capsized in the Aegean Sea, Greek coast guard officials said. The incident occurred off Greece's Agathonisi Island, which is close to the Turkish coast. The nationality of the victims was not immediately known.
Saturday's incident was thought to be the highest death toll of migrants trying to reach outlying Greek islands for months. Greek authorities said they believed there were 22 people on the boat. Greek coast guard vessels assisted by helicopters were searching for survivors.
"We can't tolerate (losing) children in the Aegean Sea ... the solution is to protect people, to implement safe procedures and safe routes for migrants and refugees, to hit the human trafficking circuits," Greek migration minister Dimitris Vitsas said in a press release.
Hundreds of thousands of refugees and migrants arrived in Greece and further west in 2015 from Turkey, making the short but precarious crossing. Hundreds died in the attempt. Following a 2016 agreement between the European Union and Turkey, the numbers have diminished.
Under that deal, anyone who arrives on Greek islands must be returned to Turkey unless they qualify for asylum. But procedures can take several months, leading to overcrowded conditions on the islands.
Two more migrants were killed and seven more were injured on Saturday, in a separate incident in northern Greece, when their driver lost control of a vehicle during a car chase with the police, a police official told Reuters.
Also Watch
Saturday's incident was thought to be the highest death toll of migrants trying to reach outlying Greek islands for months. Greek authorities said they believed there were 22 people on the boat. Greek coast guard vessels assisted by helicopters were searching for survivors.
"We can't tolerate (losing) children in the Aegean Sea ... the solution is to protect people, to implement safe procedures and safe routes for migrants and refugees, to hit the human trafficking circuits," Greek migration minister Dimitris Vitsas said in a press release.
Hundreds of thousands of refugees and migrants arrived in Greece and further west in 2015 from Turkey, making the short but precarious crossing. Hundreds died in the attempt. Following a 2016 agreement between the European Union and Turkey, the numbers have diminished.
Under that deal, anyone who arrives on Greek islands must be returned to Turkey unless they qualify for asylum. But procedures can take several months, leading to overcrowded conditions on the islands.
Two more migrants were killed and seven more were injured on Saturday, in a separate incident in northern Greece, when their driver lost control of a vehicle during a car chase with the police, a police official told Reuters.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Tarun Bhardwaj
-
Watch: Kangana Ranaut's Candid Confession at News18 Rising India Summit
-
Saturday 17 March , 2018
When Aditya Chopra Called Ranveer Singh 'Fugly'
-
Thursday 15 March , 2018
India's First Female Bagpiper Teaches You How To Learn In Isolation
-
Friday 16 March , 2018
Rising India Means the Rise of 125 Crore Indians, Says PM Modi
-
Wednesday 07 March , 2018
REEL Movie Awards 2018 Celebrating NEW AGE Cinema – VOTE NOW & WIN
Watch: Kangana Ranaut's Candid Confession at News18 Rising India Summit
Saturday 17 March , 2018 When Aditya Chopra Called Ranveer Singh 'Fugly'
Thursday 15 March , 2018 India's First Female Bagpiper Teaches You How To Learn In Isolation
Friday 16 March , 2018 Rising India Means the Rise of 125 Crore Indians, Says PM Modi
Wednesday 07 March , 2018 REEL Movie Awards 2018 Celebrating NEW AGE Cinema – VOTE NOW & WIN
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Chennaiyin FC Stun Bengaluru FC to Win Second ISL Title
- India Joins In As World Prepares To Celebrate French Gastronomy On March 21
- Rising India: Ranveer Singh Talks About Facing The Limelight, His Style Quotient And Padmaavat
- Irani Cup: Rajneesh Gurbani Puts Vidarbha on Brink of Win After Record 800/7
- Karan Johar Says He Uses To Be Called A 'Pansy' In School