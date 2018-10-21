GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
At Least 17 Dead, 120 Injured After Taiwanese Train Goes off Rails

Associated Press

Updated:October 21, 2018, 5:50 PM IST
At Least 17 Dead, 120 Injured After Taiwanese Train Goes off Rails
Photo for representation. (Reuters)
Taipei: Seventeen people were killed and 120 others injured on Sunday after an express train traveling to Taiwan’s southeast coast went off the tracks, officials said.

The Puyuma express train was carrying more than 300 passengers to Taitung city when it derailed at 4:50 p.m. in the rural township of Tungshan, the transportation ministry’s railway administration said in a statement.

The 17 people died of cardiac arrest before they reached the hospital. The remaining injured are being treated in four different hospitals.

The train began its journey in New Taipei City in northern Taiwan. The cause of the accident is being investigated.
