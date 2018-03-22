English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
At Least 17 Killed as Double-Decker Bus Crashes Into Tree in Thailand
The accident occurred Wednesday evening in Thailand's Nakhon Ratchasima province with the double decker bus carrying around 50 people returning home from a holiday.
PHOTO FOR REPRESENTATION ONLY (Reuters)
Bangkok: At least 17 people were killed and dozens of others wounded when a bus travelling in northeastern Thailand veered off the road and smashed into a tree, authorities said Thursday.
The accident occurred Wednesday evening in Thailand's Nakhon Ratchasima province with the double decker bus carrying around 50 people returning home from a holiday.
"The current death toll is 17, and 33 are injured," an official from the Nakhon Ratchasima provincial emergency medical service told AFP, speaking on condition of anonymity.
Photos in local media of the accident's aftermath showed part of the bus lying on its side and officials standing beside a row of body bags.
Among the injured, some 10 people are in critical condition and receiving care at a nearby hospital, the official added.
The head of the Nakhon Ratchasima disaster prevention and mitigation department said the bus driver lost control while the vehicle was going downhill, before it veered off the road and jumped a traffic island then smashed into a large tree.
"The bus was torn into two parts," he said.
Lieutenant Colonel Pornpattana Pisitkarn from the Udomsap police station near where the accident occured said the bus breaks appeared to have failed.
Thailand's roads are some of the most lethal in the world, killing around 24,000 people each year according to the World Health Organization.
More than half of accidents involve motorcycles, bicycles and pedestrians though bus crashes involving tourists and migrant workers are also common.
In November 13 Myanmar nationals were killed when their van collided with a truck in central Thailand and burst into flames.
Also Watch
The accident occurred Wednesday evening in Thailand's Nakhon Ratchasima province with the double decker bus carrying around 50 people returning home from a holiday.
"The current death toll is 17, and 33 are injured," an official from the Nakhon Ratchasima provincial emergency medical service told AFP, speaking on condition of anonymity.
Photos in local media of the accident's aftermath showed part of the bus lying on its side and officials standing beside a row of body bags.
Among the injured, some 10 people are in critical condition and receiving care at a nearby hospital, the official added.
The head of the Nakhon Ratchasima disaster prevention and mitigation department said the bus driver lost control while the vehicle was going downhill, before it veered off the road and jumped a traffic island then smashed into a large tree.
"The bus was torn into two parts," he said.
Lieutenant Colonel Pornpattana Pisitkarn from the Udomsap police station near where the accident occured said the bus breaks appeared to have failed.
Thailand's roads are some of the most lethal in the world, killing around 24,000 people each year according to the World Health Organization.
More than half of accidents involve motorcycles, bicycles and pedestrians though bus crashes involving tourists and migrant workers are also common.
In November 13 Myanmar nationals were killed when their van collided with a truck in central Thailand and burst into flames.
Also Watch
-
Indians Dead in Iraq: MEA Identifies Dead Bodies in Mosul as Indians
-
Wednesday 21 March , 2018
Beatles Drummer Ringo Starr Knighted For Services To Music
-
Tuesday 20 March , 2018
News18 Reel Movie Awards: Ratna Pathak Shah Bags Best Actor (Female) Award
-
Tuesday 20 March , 2018
Watch: Tiny Indian Sanctuary Sees Increase in One-Horned Rhinos
-
Monday 19 March , 2018
Putin Tightens Grip Over Russia With Landslide Win
Indians Dead in Iraq: MEA Identifies Dead Bodies in Mosul as Indians
Wednesday 21 March , 2018 Beatles Drummer Ringo Starr Knighted For Services To Music
Tuesday 20 March , 2018 News18 Reel Movie Awards: Ratna Pathak Shah Bags Best Actor (Female) Award
Tuesday 20 March , 2018 Watch: Tiny Indian Sanctuary Sees Increase in One-Horned Rhinos
Monday 19 March , 2018 Putin Tightens Grip Over Russia With Landslide Win
Recommended For You
- Beatles Drummer Ringo Starr Knighted For Services To Music
- Facebook-Cambridge Analytica Scam: Here's How it Helped Elect Donald Trump as US President
- Meet World's Tiniest Computer by IBM That Equals The Size of a Salt Grain
- Stars Ooze Glamour at News18 REEL Movie Awards Red Carpet
- Jackie Shroff's Wife Ayesha to be Interrogated as Call Record Scam Grows