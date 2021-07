At least 18 people were killed in a bomb blast in a busy market in the Iraqi capital Baghdad, a security official told AFP. Several others were wounded in the bomb blast.

“A terror attack using a locally-made IED (improvised explosive device) in Woheilat Market in Sadr City, in east Baghdad, left several victims dead and others injured," Iraq’s interior ministry said in a statement.

