Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » World
1-min read

At Least 2 Dead, 150 Injured as Strong Quake of 6.4 Magnitude Hits Albania

Local media reported that a restaurant was destroyed in western Durres, where army soldiers were helping people get out of a collapsed building.

Associated Press

Updated:November 26, 2019, 3:07 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
At Least 2 Dead, 150 Injured as Strong Quake of 6.4 Magnitude Hits Albania
Emergency personnel work near a damaged building in Thumane, after an earthquake shook Albania. (Image: Reuters)

Tirana (Albania): A strong earthquake shook Albania early Tuesday, killing at least two people, injuring 150 and collapsing buildings.

The US Geological Survey said the magnitude 6.4 quake was centered 30 kilometers northwest of the capital, Tirana. It was at a depth of 20 kilometers.

The Defense Ministry said a person in Kurbin, 50 kilometers north of Tirana, died after jumping from his home to escape shaking from the quake.

Another person was killed when a building collapsed in Durres, 33 kilometers west of Tirana, emergency officials said. Rescuers were working to take out other people from the building.

The quake was felt along the Albanian coast.

People reported seeing cracks in their apartment walls. People were seen leaving homes to go to open areas.

Local media reported that a restaurant was destroyed in western Durres, where army soldiers were helping people get out of a collapsed building.

At least three apartment buildings and the power distribution station were damaged in the northern commune of Thumane.

An earthquake in September in roughly the same area damaged hundreds of homes.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram