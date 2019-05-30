English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
At Least 21 Killed, 30 Injured After Tour Bus Crashes, Rolls Over and Catches Fire in Mexico
Mexican officials say a tour bus and a semi-trailer collided after which the bus rolled over and caught fire.
Rescue personnel work in the recovery efforts at a deadly road accident between a bus and a semi-trailer, on a mountain road in Veracruz state, Mexico, Wednesday, May 29, 2019. (Civil Protection Office of Veracruz via AP)
Loading...
Xalapa: A tour bus and a semi-trailer collided on Wednesday on a mountain road in the Mexican state of Veracruz, and the bus rolled over and caught fire, killing at least 21 people and injuring 30, officials said.
Roberto Hernández, the civil defense director for Nogales township, said the bus turned onto one side and the ground blocked its exit doors.
Initial reports said 20 people were killed, but state civil defense director Guadalupe Osorno said one injured person died later.
Authorities said both vehicles were westbound when they apparently collided in a mountainous area known as Cumbres de Maltrata. Both caught fire.
In April 2006, a bus carrying religious pilgrims in the same area ran off the highway and tumbled down a steep ravine, killing 65 people.
Roberto Hernández, the civil defense director for Nogales township, said the bus turned onto one side and the ground blocked its exit doors.
Initial reports said 20 people were killed, but state civil defense director Guadalupe Osorno said one injured person died later.
Authorities said both vehicles were westbound when they apparently collided in a mountainous area known as Cumbres de Maltrata. Both caught fire.
In April 2006, a bus carrying religious pilgrims in the same area ran off the highway and tumbled down a steep ravine, killing 65 people.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Huawei Responds to US Law Which "Blacklisted" the Company
-
Wednesday 29 May , 2019
Cleaning Up Dzerzhinsk: One of the World's Largest Landfills
-
Wednesday 29 May , 2019
Surat-Based Ice-Cream Parlour introduces ‘Modi Sitafal Kulfi’
-
Wednesday 29 May , 2019
Amit Shah - The Winning Way
-
Tuesday 28 May , 2019
Why Trolling MPs Mimi and Nusrat after they Dressed Up for Parliament is Problematic
Huawei Responds to US Law Which "Blacklisted" the Company
Wednesday 29 May , 2019 Cleaning Up Dzerzhinsk: One of the World's Largest Landfills
Wednesday 29 May , 2019 Surat-Based Ice-Cream Parlour introduces ‘Modi Sitafal Kulfi’
Wednesday 29 May , 2019 Amit Shah - The Winning Way
Tuesday 28 May , 2019 Why Trolling MPs Mimi and Nusrat after they Dressed Up for Parliament is Problematic
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Alphabet’s Loon Balloons Were Beaming LTE in Peru, Within 48 Hours of The Earthquake
- Avengers Endgame Now Needs Rs 696 Crore More to Overtake Avatar As Highest Grossing Movie Ever
- Memes on Tamil Film Character Neasamani's Onscreen Injury Go Viral, Twitter Prays for His Health IRL
- Nokia 9 PureView India Launch May Take Place on June 6, Alongside Nokia 1 Plus
- Cat Suits to Tutus: A Look at Serena Williams' Most Badass Fashion Statements
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results