English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
At Least 22 Primary School Children Drown After Boat Sinks in Sudan
A woman also died when the vessel went down around 750 kilometres (470 miles) north of the capital Khartoum with more than 40 children on board
Passengers ride Nile Taxi on the Nile River in Cairo, Egypt. REUTERS
Loading...
Khartoum, Sudan: At least 22 Sudanese children drowned on Wednesday when their boat sank in the Nile while they were on their way to school, official media said.
A woman also died when the vessel went down around 750 kilometres (470 miles) north of the capital Khartoum with more than 40 children on board, the SUNA news agency reported.
"The accident was caused by engine failure halfway across because of a strong current," it said.
The victims' bodies have not yet been found, SUNA added.
Villagers in the region rely on wooden boats to cross the Nile.
A witness told AFP by telephone that the boat had been crossing the river against the current.
"All the families (in the area) are in mourning," added the witness, who did not want to be named.
Also Watch
A woman also died when the vessel went down around 750 kilometres (470 miles) north of the capital Khartoum with more than 40 children on board, the SUNA news agency reported.
"The accident was caused by engine failure halfway across because of a strong current," it said.
The victims' bodies have not yet been found, SUNA added.
Villagers in the region rely on wooden boats to cross the Nile.
A witness told AFP by telephone that the boat had been crossing the river against the current.
"All the families (in the area) are in mourning," added the witness, who did not want to be named.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Naqshib Nisar
-
Watch: PM Modi’s Complete Independence Day Speech
-
Wednesday 15 August , 2018
Watch: PM Unfurls Tricolour at Red Fort
-
Wednesday 15 August , 2018
Independence Day Flashback: Dispelling Myths Around the National Anthem
-
Tuesday 14 August , 2018
Watch: Rupee Touches Record Low of 70 Per Dollar After Turkish Lira Shock
-
Tuesday 14 August , 2018
Exclusive : CEC OP Rawat on One Nation One Poll
Watch: PM Modi’s Complete Independence Day Speech
Wednesday 15 August , 2018 Watch: PM Unfurls Tricolour at Red Fort
Wednesday 15 August , 2018 Independence Day Flashback: Dispelling Myths Around the National Anthem
Tuesday 14 August , 2018 Watch: Rupee Touches Record Low of 70 Per Dollar After Turkish Lira Shock
Tuesday 14 August , 2018 Exclusive : CEC OP Rawat on One Nation One Poll
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- After Gold Coast Heartbreak, Sakshi Malik Eyes Strong Show in Jakarta
- Independence Day 2018: From Big B to Ranveer, B-town Celebs Extend Wishes on the Occasion
- Captain’s Knock: Guess Who Is Personally Training Ranveer Singh For His Role In Kabir Khan’s 83?
- A Taxi Driver From Mumbai is Now Campaigning For Water Conservation and Changing Lives
- Which Apple MacBook Should You Buy?
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...