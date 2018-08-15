GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
Independence Day India | News18.com
»
1-min read

At Least 22 Primary School Children Drown After Boat Sinks in Sudan

A woman also died when the vessel went down around 750 kilometres (470 miles) north of the capital Khartoum with more than 40 children on board

AFP

Updated:August 15, 2018, 7:06 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
At Least 22 Primary School Children Drown After Boat Sinks in Sudan
Passengers ride Nile Taxi on the Nile River in Cairo, Egypt. REUTERS
Loading...
Khartoum, Sudan: At least 22 Sudanese children drowned on Wednesday when their boat sank in the Nile while they were on their way to school, official media said.

A woman also died when the vessel went down around 750 kilometres (470 miles) north of the capital Khartoum with more than 40 children on board, the SUNA news agency reported.

"The accident was caused by engine failure halfway across because of a strong current," it said.

The victims' bodies have not yet been found, SUNA added.

Villagers in the region rely on wooden boats to cross the Nile.

A witness told AFP by telephone that the boat had been crossing the river against the current.

"All the families (in the area) are in mourning," added the witness, who did not want to be named.

Also Watch

| Edited by: Naqshib Nisar
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Watch: PM Modi’s Complete Independence Day Speech

Watch: PM Modi’s Complete Independence Day Speech

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...