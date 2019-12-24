English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Jharkhand result tally
00/81 seats
(41 seats to win)
|Alliance
|BJP+
|INC+
|AJSU
|JVM
|OTH
|Wins + Leads
|00
|00
|00
|00
|00
Assembly constituency resultsAll Seats
At Least 24 Dead After Bus Plunges into Ravine in Indonesia
The bus carrying dozens of passengers careered into a 150-metre (500-foot) ravine in South Sumatra province just before midnight (1600 GMT) on Monday and ended up in a river.
Representative Image (Image : Reuters).
Palembang: At least two dozen people died and 13 others were injured after a bus plunged into a ravine in Indonesia, police said.
The bus carrying dozens of passengers careered into a 150-metre (500-foot) ravine in South Sumatra province just before midnight (1600 GMT) on Monday and ended up in a river, local police spokesman Dolly Gumara told AFP Tuesday.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Next Story Next Story
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Saturday 09 November , 2019 Launch of Kartarpur Corridor Amidst Indo-Pak Strife | Crux+
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Friday 08 November , 2019 LK Advani: The Architect of Hindutva Politics | Rare Interviews
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Jennifer Winget Says She Doesn't Slot Roles as 'Negative' or 'Positive'
- Amazon Alexa Told This Lady to Kill Herself Because Humans Are Bad For The Planet
- India a Far Greater Security Risk than Pakistan: PCB Chief Ehsan Mani
- Airtel Wi-Fi Calling Now Available in More Regions For Prepaid And Postpaid Users
- Toddler's Priceless Reaction on Receiving 'Worst Christmas Gift' as Prank is Pure Gold