At Least 3 Dead, 9 Injured in Dutch Tram Shooting; Turkish-origin Gunman on The Run
Police said the suspected gunman was at large and authorities raised the terrorism threat to its highest level in Utrecht province.
Police personnel stand at the 24 Oktoberplace in Utrecht, where a shooting took place. (Image: AFP)
Amsterdam: Three people were killed and nine others injured in a shooting in a tram in the central Dutch city of Utrecht, the mayor said, Dutch broadcaster NOS reported.
Police said they were looking for a 37-year-old man of Turkish origin identified as Gokmen Tanis. Police said the shooting may have had a "terrorist motive".
Police said the suspected gunman was at large and authorities raised the terrorism threat to its highest level in Utrecht province. Schools were told to shut their doors and paramilitary police increased security at airports and other vital infrastructure. Security was stepped up at mosques.
"Several shots were fired in a tram and several people were injured. Helicopters are at the scene and no arrests have been made," said police spokesman Joost Lanshage.
Local broadcaster RTV Utrecht quoted a witness as saying he had seen a woman lying on the ground amid some kind of confrontation and several men ran away from the scene.
Prime Minister Mark Rutte said he was deeply concerned about the incident and convened crisis talks.
The incident comes after a lone gunman killed 50 people in mass shootings at two mosques in the city of Christchurch, New Zealand, last Friday.
Utrecht, the Netherlands' fourth largest city, is known for its picturesque canals and large student population. Gun killings are rare in Utrecht, as elsewhere in the Netherlands.
The Utrecht police said The October 21st square, a tram station stop outside the city centre, had been cordoned off as emergency services were at the scene.
