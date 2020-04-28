WORLD

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

At Least 3 Inmates Dead After Peruvian Prison Riot Over Coronavirus Medical Care

Image for representation.

Image for representation.

Peru approved a decree last week that allows President Martin Vizcarra to grant humanitarian pardons to prisoners in order to prevent the spread of coronavirus in the country's jails.

  • Reuters
  • Last Updated: April 28, 2020, 9:04 PM IST
Share this:

Lima: At least three inmates died following a Peruvian prison riot over the demand for better sanitary measures and coronavirus medical care, the country's prison authority said late on Monday.

The protest by inmates, who were also calling for pardons, began Monday afternoon at the Miguel Castro Castro prison, located in the San Juan de Lurigancho district, according to Gerson Villar, head of the National Penitentiary Institute (INPE). The riot was controlled later in the day.

"The cause of their deaths is being investigated," Villar said of the three inmates who died, speaking to local channel America Television channel.

Peru approved a decree last week that allows President Martin Vizcarra to grant humanitarian pardons to prisoners in order to prevent the spread of coronavirus in the country's jails, which are currently at more than double capacity.

The INPE has reported 609 cases of coronavirus in prisons, and 113 cases among prison workers. Thirteen inmates have died from the virus.

Peru has 28,699 confirmed cases of coronavirus, the second highest number in Latin America, and 782 deaths, according to the health ministry.

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Next Story

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India

  • Active Cases

    22,010

    +878*  

  • Total Confirmed

    29,974

    +1,594*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    7,027

    +665*  

  • Total DEATHS

    937

    +51*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 28 (05:00 PM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,733,150

    +28,658*  

  • Total Confirmed

    2,627,630

    +64,246*

  • Cured/Discharged

    711,144

    +29,667*  

  • Total DEATHS

    183,336

    +5,921*
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Various
Testing centres