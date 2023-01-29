At Least 40 Dead After Bus Falls into Ravine in Pakistan's Balochistan, 3 People Rescued

At least 40 people were killed after a passenger bus fell into a ravine in Balochistan in Pakistan on Sunday.

Lasbela Assistant Commissioner Hamza Anjum said that the vehicle, with around 48 passengers on board, was travelling from Quetta to Karachi.

“Due to speeding, the coach crashed into the pillar of a bridge while taking a U-turn near Lasbela. The vehicle subsequently careened into a ravine and then caught fire,” Hamza Anjum said.

“The dead bodies…are beyond recognition," he added.

The official added that three people, including a child and a woman have been rescued. However, the casualties are likely to increase.

Meanwhile, Saad Edhi of Edhi Foundation told Dawn that 17 bodies have been recovered from the accident site so far and have been moved to the hospital.

Ramshackle highways, lax safety measures and reckless driving contribute to Pakistan’s dire road safety record.

Passenger buses are frequently crammed to capacity and seatbelts are not commonly worn, meaning high death tolls from single vehicle accidents are common.

According to World Health Organization estimates, more than 27,000 people were killed on Pakistan’s roads in 2018.

