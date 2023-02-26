At Least 4 Killed, 14 Injured in Blast Inside Market in Pakistan's Balochistan

At least four people were killed and 14 others were injured after a blast inside a market in Balochistan’s Barkhan on Sunday.

Barkhan Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Khoso said the blast, reported in the Rakhni Bazaar area, occurred when an improvised explosive device (IED), planted on a motorcycle, exploded, according to Dawn.

Police have arrived at the site and cordoned it off while the injured persons have been shifted to Rakhni Hospital.

Videos on social media showed volunteers carrying bloodied victims away as a crowd gathers at the purported site of the blast, the report added.

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif sought a report of the incident from Balochistan Chief Minister Abdul Quddus Bizenjo and the inspector-general of police.

