At Least 41 Hurt At Thailand Protest - Medics

BANGKOK: At least 41 people were hurt during protests in Thailand’s capital Bangkok on Tuesday, including five with gunshot wounds, the city’s Erawan Emergency Medical Centre said.

It did not give a full breakdown of the injuries, but earlier said that 12 people had suffered from teargas fired by police. It did not say who had been shot or how they had been wounded.

In addition to the confrontation between police and protesters, there was also a fight between protesters and a group of royalists.

It was by far the most violent day of protests that began in July to demand the resignation of Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha, a new constitution and curbs on the powers of King Maha Vajiralongkorn.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor