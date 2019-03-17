English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
At Least 42 Dead in Floods in Indonesia's Papua: Report
Officials have told the press that the number of casualties and the impact of the disaster is likely to increase. Search and rescue teams have stepped up the search in affected areas.
Image for representative purpose (Reuters)
Jakarta: At least 42 people have been killed by flash floods in Indonesia's eastern Papua province, an official said Sunday.
The floods in Sentani, near the provincial capital of Jayapura, were triggered by torrential rain on Saturday, and also left 21 people injured.
Dozens of homes were damaged by floodwaters, national disaster agency spokesman Sutopo Purwo Nugroho said.
"The number of casualties and impact of the disaster will likely increase as search and rescue teams are still trying to reach other affected areas," he added.
The floods have receded, but officials are still trying to evacuate people.
Flooding is not uncommon in Indonesia, especially during the rainy season which runs from October to April.
In January, floods and landslides killed at least 70 people on Sulawesi island, while earlier this month hundreds in West Java province were forced to evacuate when torrential rains triggered severe flooding.
Edited by: Aditya Sharma
