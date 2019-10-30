At Least 42 People Killed in Cameroon Landslide Caused by Heavy Rains
The search will resume on Wednesday for additional bodies believed to remain under the rubble.
People gather at the site of a landslide caused by heavy rains in the town of Bafoussam in the western highlands, Cameroon. (Reuters)
Douala (Cameroon): A landslide caused by heavy rains in western Cameroon killed at least 42 people overnight, state media reported on Tuesday.
Rescue teams spent the day scouring the rubble of destroyed houses in the town of Bafoussam in the western highlands. Among the bodies recovered were those of 26 children, Cameroon Radio Television (CRTV) reported.
The search will resume on Wednesday for additional bodies believed to remain under the rubble, CRTV reported.
"Around 10 p.m. I heard a noise," said Albert Kenge, who survived the landslide. "I saw a big cloud of dust and when it dissipated, I saw that the mountain had collapsed."
Heavy rains have continued beyond the end of Central Africa's rainy season, causing severe flooding which has displaced nearly 30,000 people in Cameroon's neighbour, the Central African Republic.
The United Nations children's agency UNICEF said last week that exceptionally heavy rain in South Sudan had destroyed health centres and roads, making access to food and water more difficult for nearly 1 million people.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
What Does RBI Putting PMC Bank Under ‘Directions’ Mean? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Are E-Ciggarettes Toxic Enough To Invite A Blanket Ban? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Why is U.S President Donald Trump Facing Impeachment? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Will The Rise In Onion Prices Affect The Outcome Of Upcoming State Polls? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Howdy, Modi : What did Modi and Trump Gain from the Houston Event? | Crux+
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Buying Guide: Don’t Step Outside Without Wearing an Anti-Pollution Mask
- PUBG Mobile Season 10 Royale Pass Leaked: Rewards, Costumes, Skins, and More
- At Bachchans' Diwali Party, Shah Rukh Khan Saves Aishwarya Rai's Manager from Fire
- Travel Writer Caught Faking Baby Bump to Avoid Fee for Extra Luggage at Airport
- WhatsApp Update For iPhone is Great News if You Like to Keep Annoying Groups on Mute