At Least 50 Killed in Congo After Train Derails in Tanganyika: Report

Minister Steve Mbikayi said the accident happened around three in the morning local time in the town of Mayibaridi and the death toll was provisional.

Reuters

Updated:September 12, 2019, 4:48 PM IST
At Least 50 Killed in Congo After Train Derails in Tanganyika: Report
Image for representation. (Image: Reuters)
Goma: At least 50 people were killed when a train derailed in Congo's southeastern province of Tanganyika in the early hours of Thursday, the minister of humanitarian affairs said.

Minister Steve Mbikayi said the accident happened around three in the morning local time in the town of Mayibaridi and the death toll was provisional.

"Speaking for the government, I present my condolences to the families affected," he said on Twitter.

