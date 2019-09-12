English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
At Least 50 Killed in Congo After Train Derails in Tanganyika: Report
Minister Steve Mbikayi said the accident happened around three in the morning local time in the town of Mayibaridi and the death toll was provisional.
Image for representation. (Image: Reuters)
Goma: At least 50 people were killed when a train derailed in Congo's southeastern province of Tanganyika in the early hours of Thursday, the minister of humanitarian affairs said.
Minister Steve Mbikayi said the accident happened around three in the morning local time in the town of Mayibaridi and the death toll was provisional.
"Speaking for the government, I present my condolences to the families affected," he said on Twitter.
