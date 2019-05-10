English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
At least 70 Dead After Migrant Boat Sinks off Tunisia Coast, Rescue Operation Underway
The boat sank 40 nautical miles off the coast of Sfax, south of the capital Tunis. Fishing boats rescued the survivors.
Dubai: At least 70 migrants drowned on Friday when their boat sank in international waters off the Tunisian coast, and 16 were saved, the state-run Tunis Afrique Presse agency said.
The boat sank 40 nautical miles off the coast of Sfax, south of the capital Tunis, it said. Fishing boats rescued the survivors, it said.
The UN migration agency put the death toll at least 50, with 16 survivors.
