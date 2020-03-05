At Least 8 Dead, 22 Injured as Five-storey Residential Building Collapses in Karachi

At least eight people were killed and 22 others injured when a five-storey residential building collapsed in Karachi on Thursday, according to media reports. The building collapsed in the city's Gulbahar area and rescue operations were underway, led by the police and Pakistan Rangers.

Of the four deceased, one was suspected to be a woman, according to reports.







Karachi Mayor Wasim Akhtar has ordered the 22 injured be provided with the best possible medical care.

The fallen structure's permit has come into question with Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah seeking a detailed report on the building's construction.

In January, Karachi city administration had asked the province's building control authority to vacate 382 'dangerous' residential buildings, The Express Tribune reported.

Officials were ascertaining whether the collapsed building was part of the list.

Meanwhile, Geo News reported that while one building was completely destroyed, there was extensive damage to two other buildings in the vicinity.

