LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

At Least 9 Killed, 11 Injured in Suicide Attack on Pakistan Army: Report

The incident comes even as India and Pakistan have been engaged in a war of words over the suicide attack in Jammu and Kashmir.

News18.com

Updated:February 17, 2019, 8:56 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
At Least 9 Killed, 11 Injured in Suicide Attack on Pakistan Army: Report
File photo of a blast in Pakistan. (Representational Picture: Reuters)
Loading...
New Delhi: Three days after the Pulwama terror strike, at least nine personnel were killed and 11 injured in a suicide attack on Pakistan Army convoy near Balochistan.

According to a report in The Balochistan Post, the Balochistan Liberation Front and Baloch Republican Guards have claimed responsibility for the attack between Turbat and Panjgur. The attack occurred hours before the Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman arrived in Pakistan.

The incident comes amid heightened tensions in the sub-continent after the suicide attack in Jammu and Kashmir, where a 20-year-old youth rammed an explosives-laden SUV into a convoy of CRPF, killing 40 personnel.

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj also made a brief stopover in Iran on Saturday, days after both countries lost soldiers to attacks carried out by terrorists operating from Pakistani soil.

While India lost 40 CRPF jawans to a terror attack carried out by Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammad in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama on Thursday, Iran's Revolutionary Guards has accused "Pakistan's security forces" of supporting the perpetrators of a suicide bombing that killed 27 of its troops on Wednesday.


Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
| Edited by: Sumedha Kirti
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram