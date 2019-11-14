Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
News18 » World
1-min read

One Killed, Five Injured After Student Shooter Opens Fire at California High School

Video from local NBC television showed a line of students walking away from the school and a row of police and fire department vehicles parked out front.

Agencies

Updated:November 14, 2019, 11:48 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
One Killed, Five Injured After Student Shooter Opens Fire at California High School
A law enforcement official leads students at the scene of a shooting at Saugus high school in California, November 14, 2019 in this screenshot taken from video footage courtesy of NBCLA. NBCLA via REUTERS

A California high school student dressed in black is suspected of having opened fire on campus on Thursday, wounding at least five people and triggering a panic before he was wounded and arrested, officials said.

"Suspect is in custody and being treated at a local hospital," Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva said on Twitter.

The female patient died at Henry Mayo Newhall hospital, according to hospital spokesperson Patrick Moody.

Moody said two male patients remain in critical condition, and one male patient remains in good condition at the hospital.

Before the sheriff's tweet, CNN reported that the suspect was dead, citing two law enforcement sources. The cable network later reported on the sheriff's "in custody" tweet and said the situation was fluid.

"We believe at this time that there is only one suspect but we are actively investigating and following all leads," the Santa Clarita Valley branch of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Office said on Twitter.

The suspect was described by police as an Asian male and a student at Saugus High School in Santa Clarita, about 50 miles (80 km) north of Los Angeles.

A weapon was recovered at the scene, a police officer told NBC television.

The incident marked yet another school shooting in the United States, where repeated mass shootings in recent years have intensified the debate about gun control and the constitutional right for citizens to keep and bear arms.

Video from local NBC television showed a line of students walking away from the school and a row of police and fire department vehicles parked out front.

"I was really, really scared. I was shaking," one female student told NBC television, adding that she saw one person lying on the ground covered in blood.

The student said she was doing homework when people started running, and she hid under a table until police entered the building.

The mother of student Anthony Peters told NBC he was still on lockdown inside the school but had texted that he was uninjured.

"One of the teachers said, 'There is an active shooter. I heard the shots and saw three kids get shot,'" Peters' mother told NBC.

Some of the wounded were being treated in a grassy area on the school's campus, the Los Angeles Times reported. At least one injured person was found in the school's choir room, authorities told the newspaper.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram