At Least Four Persons Killed, Three Injured in Early-Morning Shooting in Brooklyn in New York: Reports
The shooting reportedly took place at a private club early on Saturday morning.
Photo for representation only. (REUTERS)
New Delhi: At least four people were killed and three injured in an incident of early morning shooting in the Brooklyn borough of New York, said police.
The shooting appears to have happened at “some sort of social club" on Utica Avenue, said New York Police Department (NYPD) spokesperson Brian Magoolaghan.
No arrests have been made so far in connection with the shooting, Magoolaghan said.
Police do not have any information yet on what the motive for the shooting might have been, nor do they have any info on a suspect at this time, Magoolaghan said.
While four gunshot victims were dead on arrival, the three other people who were shot suffered non-life-threatening wounds.
Of the three injured, one man was shot in the arm and another was shot in the leg. One woman was also shot in the leg, the NYPD said.
New York Police Department officers responded to reports of gunfire at about 6:55 a.m. Saturday, spokesman Brian Magoolaghan said.
Firefighters responded to the scene on Utica Avenue at about 7:06 Saturday morning.
