At Least Four Killed, Several Injured at Shooting in Halloween Party in California
The shooting took place at a rented Airbnb home around Thursday night in Orinda, around 30 km northeast of San Francisco, according to NBC Bay Area news.
Image for representation.
Los Angeles: At least four people were killed and several wounded in a shooting at a Halloween party near San Francisco, local authorities and media reported.
"Orinda homicide update - four fatalities, several injuries," the Contra Costa County sheriff's office tweeted early on Friday.
Three people were killed and nine others wounded in a Halloween party south of Los Angeles late Tuesday, local media reported.
