At Least Four Killed, Several Injured at Shooting in Halloween Party in California

The shooting took place at a rented Airbnb home around Thursday night in Orinda, around 30 km northeast of San Francisco, according to NBC Bay Area news.

AFP

November 1, 2019, 6:49 PM IST
At Least Four Killed, Several Injured at Shooting in Halloween Party in California
Image for representation.

Los Angeles: At least four people were killed and several wounded in a shooting at a Halloween party near San Francisco, local authorities and media reported.

The shooting took place at a rented Airbnb home around Thursday night in Orinda, around 30 km northeast of San Francisco, according to NBC Bay Area news.

"Orinda homicide update - four fatalities, several injuries," the Contra Costa County sheriff's office tweeted early on Friday.

Three people were killed and nine others wounded in a Halloween party south of Los Angeles late Tuesday, local media reported.

