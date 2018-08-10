English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
At Least Four People Killed in Canada Shooting, One Suspect in Custody
Police in Fredericton, a city of about 56,000 that is the capital of the province of New Brunswick, said in a post on Twitter the incident was continuing and there were multiple fatalities.
Representational Image.
Toronto: At least four people were killed in a shooting in the eastern Canadian city of Fredericton and one person was taken into custody, police said on Friday.
| Edited by: Aakarshuk Sarna
