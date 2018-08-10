At Least Four People Killed in Canada Shooting, One Suspect in Custody

At least four people were killed in a shooting in the eastern Canadian city of Fredericton and one person was taken into custody, police said on Friday.Police in Fredericton, a city of about 56,000 that is the capital of the province of New Brunswick, said in a post on Twitter the incident was continuing and there were multiple fatalities.Another police tweet said one person was taken into custody but gave no immediate details on where the incident occurred.In 2014 in another mass shooting in Moncton, New Brunswick, three Royal Canadian Mounted Police officers were killed and two more were wounded.At the time, the incident was one of the worst of its kind in Canada, where gun laws are stricter than they are in the United States and deadly attacks on police are rare. But a proliferation of weapons has led to an increase in gun crimes in recent years.Last month, a gunman walked down a busy Toronto street, killing two people and wounding 13 others before turning his weapon on himself.On Thursday, Ontario pledged more money for police and to keep suspects behind bars while they await trial on gun crimes charges, as the Canadian province grapples with rising shootings involving domestically obtained weapons.