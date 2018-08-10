GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

At Least Four People Killed in Canada Shooting, One Suspect in Custody

Police in Fredericton, a city of about 56,000 that is the capital of the province of New Brunswick, said in a post on Twitter the incident was continuing and there were multiple fatalities.

Reuters

Updated:August 10, 2018, 7:14 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
At Least Four People Killed in Canada Shooting, One Suspect in Custody
Representational Image.
Loading...
Toronto: At least four people were killed in a shooting in the eastern Canadian city of Fredericton and one person was taken into custody, police said on Friday.

Police in Fredericton, a city of about 56,000 that is the capital of the province of New Brunswick, said in a post on Twitter the incident was continuing and there were multiple fatalities.

Another police tweet said one person was taken into custody but gave no immediate details on where the incident occurred.

In 2014 in another mass shooting in Moncton, New Brunswick, three Royal Canadian Mounted Police officers were killed and two more were wounded.

At the time, the incident was one of the worst of its kind in Canada, where gun laws are stricter than they are in the United States and deadly attacks on police are rare. But a proliferation of weapons has led to an increase in gun crimes in recent years.

Last month, a gunman walked down a busy Toronto street, killing two people and wounding 13 others before turning his weapon on himself.

On Thursday, Ontario pledged more money for police and to keep suspects behind bars while they await trial on gun crimes charges, as the Canadian province grapples with rising shootings involving domestically obtained weapons.

Also Watch

| Edited by: Aakarshuk Sarna
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Floods, Landslides Across Kerala

Floods, Landslides Across Kerala

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...