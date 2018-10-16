English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
At least Six Dead in Morocco Train Crash: Report
The crash occurred around 20 kilometres north of Rabat between the towns of Kenitra and Sale, local media said, leaving the driver among the dead.
A rescue team carries a body at the site of a train derailment at Sidi Bouknadel near the Moroccan capital Rabat, Morocco on October 16, 2018. (Photo: Reuters)
Loading...
Rabat: A train derailed near the Moroccan capital killing at least six people and injuring more than 70 others on Tuesday, public television 2M said.
An AFP photographer at the accident scene said rescue workers were working to retrieve bodies from the overturned train.
Images on social media showed carriages hurled across the tracks.
The crash occurred around 20 kilometres north of Rabat between the towns of Kenitra and Sale, local media said, leaving the driver among the dead.
The kingdom's national railway company ONCF was not immediately available for comment.
An AFP photographer at the accident scene said rescue workers were working to retrieve bodies from the overturned train.
Images on social media showed carriages hurled across the tracks.
The crash occurred around 20 kilometres north of Rabat between the towns of Kenitra and Sale, local media said, leaving the driver among the dead.
The kingdom's national railway company ONCF was not immediately available for comment.
| Edited by: Padmaja Venkataraman
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
BJP Stages Massive Rally to 'Save Sabarimala Temple'
-
Thursday 11 October , 2018
'Statue Of Unity' To Be Ready For Inauguration On October 31
-
Thursday 11 October , 2018
War Against Pollution : Punjab Farmer Gifts Happy Seeders to Stop Stubble Burning
-
Wednesday 10 October , 2018
7 Killed, 35 Injured as Engine, 4 Coaches Derail in UP's Raebareli
-
Thursday 20 September , 2018
Caught Between Death And Democracy: Sarpanches Of Kashmir Live Under A Shadow Of Fear
BJP Stages Massive Rally to 'Save Sabarimala Temple'
Thursday 11 October , 2018 'Statue Of Unity' To Be Ready For Inauguration On October 31
Thursday 11 October , 2018 War Against Pollution : Punjab Farmer Gifts Happy Seeders to Stop Stubble Burning
Wednesday 10 October , 2018 7 Killed, 35 Injured as Engine, 4 Coaches Derail in UP's Raebareli
Thursday 20 September , 2018 Caught Between Death And Democracy: Sarpanches Of Kashmir Live Under A Shadow Of Fear
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Avengers 4: Is Loki Dead? Tom Hiddleston Hints at Crucial Details
- 20 Years of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai: Shah Rukh Khan was a Trendsetter Then, He is a Trendsetter Now
- Sajid Khan was Obnoxious, Extremely Sexist and Ridiculous: Dia Mirza
- Bollywood Star Salman Khan Spotted Driving Polaris RZR1000 in Dubai
- Apple Donating 1000 Watches for Binge Eating Study is a Part of a Larger Health Push
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...