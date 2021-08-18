CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » News » World » At Least Three Dead Following Anti-Taliban Protests in Jalalabad
1-MIN READ

At Least Three Dead Following Anti-Taliban Protests in Jalalabad

The Taliban returned to power last weekend after capturing much of the country in a matter of days, less than three weeks before the U.S. plans to complete its troop withdrawal. (AFP)

The deaths took place when local residents tried to install Afghan national flag at a square in the city.

At least three people were killed and more than a dozen injured after Taliban militants opened fire during protests against the group in the Afghan city of Jalalabad, two witnesses and a former police official told Reuters.

The witnesses said the deaths took place when local residents tried to install Afghanistan‘s national flag at a square in the city, some 150 km (90 miles) to the east of Kabul.

Taliban spokesmen were not immediately reachable for comment.

first published:August 18, 2021, 18:14 IST