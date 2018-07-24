English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
At Least Three Injured After Rockets Fired into Kabul
The rocket attacks come two days after a suicide bomber blew himself up near Kabul international airport, killing at least 23 people, including AFP driver Mohammad Akhtar.
Image for representation. (Photo: Reuters/Mohammad Ismail)
Kabul: At least three people were wounded after several rockets were fired into Kabul on Tuesday, police said, but there was no immediate claim of responsibility for the latest attack on the Afghan capital.
"Based on initial reports, a rocket hit a residential house in Kabul PD5 (police district), injuring three civilians," police spokesman Hashmat Stanikzai said.
A second rocket struck the same area a short time later, police said. Shortly afterwards AFP reporters heard a third explosion.
The rocket attacks come two days after a suicide bomber blew himself up near Kabul international airport, killing at least 23 people, including AFP driver Mohammad Akhtar.
Sunday's attack was claimed by the Islamic State group.
Also Watch
"Based on initial reports, a rocket hit a residential house in Kabul PD5 (police district), injuring three civilians," police spokesman Hashmat Stanikzai said.
A second rocket struck the same area a short time later, police said. Shortly afterwards AFP reporters heard a third explosion.
The rocket attacks come two days after a suicide bomber blew himself up near Kabul international airport, killing at least 23 people, including AFP driver Mohammad Akhtar.
Sunday's attack was claimed by the Islamic State group.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Sana Fazili
-
Watch: Real Udta Punjab 2.0
-
Monday 23 July , 2018
CNN-News18 Exclusive With Nandan Nilekani
-
Friday 20 July , 2018
After 12 Hours Of Debate, Modi Govt Clears Test With 325 Votes
-
Sunday 22 July , 2018
Jharkhand’s Forgotten Villagers: Killed by Hunger Part II
-
Friday 20 July , 2018
Rahul Gandhi's Fiery Speech During No-Confidence Motion
Watch: Real Udta Punjab 2.0
Monday 23 July , 2018 CNN-News18 Exclusive With Nandan Nilekani
Friday 20 July , 2018 After 12 Hours Of Debate, Modi Govt Clears Test With 325 Votes
Sunday 22 July , 2018 Jharkhand’s Forgotten Villagers: Killed by Hunger Part II
Friday 20 July , 2018 Rahul Gandhi's Fiery Speech During No-Confidence Motion
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Theunis de Bruyn Says Tough Grind Makes Colombo Century All the More Special
- DJ Khaled's Son Asahd Wears a $100000 Watch and Might Steal your Heart Too
- Formula One Chiefs Rule Out Miami Grand Prix in 2019
- Actress Shamita Shetty Not Happy with Her BMW 630i GT Service, Complains on Instagram
- Qualcomm Has Solved The Biggest Problem For 5G Smartphones
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...