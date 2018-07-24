At Least Three Injured After Rockets Fired into Kabul

At least three people were wounded after several rockets were fired into Kabul on Tuesday, police said, but there was no immediate claim of responsibility for the latest attack on the Afghan capital."Based on initial reports, a rocket hit a residential house in Kabul PD5 (police district), injuring three civilians," police spokesman Hashmat Stanikzai said.A second rocket struck the same area a short time later, police said. Shortly afterwards AFP reporters heard a third explosion.The rocket attacks come two days after a suicide bomber blew himself up near Kabul international airport, killing at least 23 people, including AFP driver Mohammad Akhtar.Sunday's attack was claimed by the Islamic State group.​