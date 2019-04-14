English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
At Least Three Killed in Plane Crash Near Mount Everest in Nepal
The incident occurred as the plane skidded off the runway while preparing to take off and hit helicopters parked at the Lukla-based helipad which is 30-50 metres from the runway, the Kathmandu Post reported.
Plane crash at Lukla airport in Nepal's Everest region.
Kathmandu: At least three people were killed when a small plane veered off the runway while taking off and hit two parked helicopters at Lukla airport in Nepal's Everest region on Sunday, officials said.
The incident occurred as the plane skidded off the runway while preparing to take off and hit helicopters parked at the Lukla-based helipad which is 30-50 metres from the runway, the Kathmandu Post reported.
Co-pilot S Dhungana and Assistant Sub-Inspector Ram Bahadur Khadka, who was stationed at the helipad, were killed in the incident, Tribhuvan International Airport spokesperson Pratap Babu Tiwari was quoted as saying by the paper.
Assistant Sub-Inspector Rudra Bahadur Shrestha, who was injured in the incident and airlifted to Kathmandu, died while undergoing treatment at Grande Hospital, the paper said, citing hospital sources.
Captain RB Rokaya who was flying the aircraft and Captain Chet Gurung of Manang Air, who was in the helicopter, were injured in the incident. They are receiving treatment at Grande Hospital and are said to be out of danger, it said.
The uncontrolled aircraft had hit the helicopters of Manang Air and Shree Air.
