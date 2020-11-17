At Least Two Dead After Suicide Bomber Attacks Restaurant In Somalia Capital

News18 Logo

1-MIN READ

MOGADISHU: Two people died on Tuesday in Somalia’s capital Mogadishu after a suicide bomber blew himself up in a restaurant near a police base, a police spokesman and a witness said, but it was unclear who was behind the attack.

“A blast occurred at a restaurant near School Policio (police base), we shall give details later,” police spokesman Sadik Ali told Reuters in a WhatsApp message.

A witness, shopkeeper Mohamed Ali, told Reuters at least two people were dead from the blast.

(Writing by Elias Biryabarema; Editing by Catherine Evans)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor


  First Published: November 17, 2020, 16:18 IST
