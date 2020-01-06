English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
At Least Two Rockets Hit Near US Embassy in Baghdad, Say Witnesses
The vehemently anti-American group, Kataeb Hezbollah, had warned Iraqi security forces to 'get away' from US troops at joint bases across Iraq by 5:00 pm (1930 IST).
US Embassy Security men are seen in Baghdad, Iraq. (File photo: Reuters)
Baghdad: Two rockets hit near the US embassy in Iraq's capital Sunday, witnesses told AFP, shortly after the deadline from a hardline pro-Iran faction for local troops to get away from US forces.
The vehemently anti-American group, Kataeb Hezbollah, had warned Iraqi security forces to "get away" from US troops at joint bases across Iraq by 5:00 pm (1930 IST).
Sunday's attack marks the 14th time rockets have been fired towards US installations in Iraq over the last two months.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Next Story Next Story
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Saturday 09 November , 2019 Launch of Kartarpur Corridor Amidst Indo-Pak Strife | Crux+
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Friday 08 November , 2019 LK Advani: The Architect of Hindutva Politics | Rare Interviews
Live TV
Recommended For You
- How Mumbai Stood By JNU at Gateway of India Through the Night to Condemn Violence at University
- Deepika Padukone Celebrates 34th Birthday, Nehha Pendse Marries Shardul Singh Bayas
- Transfer News and Rumours Live: Latest Updates From Man United, Liverpool, Chelsea, Arsenal, Man City, Real Madrid, Barcelona
- Defending Champions Sethu FC Troubled by Scheduling Conflict Between TWL and Indian Women's League
- India vs Sri Lanka | First T20I to be Dress Rehearsal for IPL Games: Assam Cricket