At Least Two Rockets Hit Near US Embassy in Baghdad, Say Witnesses

Baghdad: Two rockets hit near the US embassy in Iraq's capital Sunday, witnesses told AFP, shortly after the deadline from a hardline pro-Iran faction for local troops to get away from US forces.

The vehemently anti-American group, Kataeb Hezbollah, had warned Iraqi security forces to "get away" from US troops at joint bases across Iraq by 5:00 pm (1930 IST).

Sunday's attack marks the 14th time rockets have been fired towards US installations in Iraq over the last two months.

