Union external affairs minister S Jaishankar on Friday while attending the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation’s (SCO) foreign minister’s meet in Tashkent highlighted the importance of joint efforts in confronting global and regional challenges and expanding the forum.

Jaishankar said that Iran’s entry into the SCO will strengthen the forum’s influence on the world market. “The SCO members will have the opportunity to use the facilities of the Chabahar port in Iran,” Jaishankar said.

Jaishankar also spoke about the crisis that Afghanistan is facing and said that the SCO must combat the hunger crisis in the war torn nation. He also highlighted that India extended humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan to help it fight hunger and food insecurity.

“India is helping Afghanistan everywhere. We have already delivered 40,000 tons of wheat, 500,000 doses of vaccines, as well as clothing and emergency supplies to the Indira Gandhi Hospital in Kabul,” Jaishankar said.

Jaishankar met Pakistan foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto, Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi, Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov, Kazakhstan foreign minister Mukhtar Tleuberdi and Tajik foreign minister Sirojiddin Muhriddin at the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation in Tashkent.

They were received by Uzbekistan president Shavkat Mirziyoyev.

This is the first time Bilawal Bhutto will share the same stage with S Jaishankar in-person after the Shehbaz Sharif-led coalition ousted Imran Khan.

The SCO general secretary Zhang Min and director of the executive committee of the SCO regional anti-terrorism structure Ruslan Mirzaev were also present at the event.

In the meeting, discussions were held regarding the tasks of multilateral cooperation and prospects for further development of the SCO.

Discussions were also focused on the results of joint work during the presidency of Uzbekistan and the agenda of the summit to be held in Uzbekistan in September 2022.

Issues of international and regional importance were discussed among the foreign ministers.

The union minister earlier in the day held a bilateral meeting with Kazakhstan deputy PM and minister of foreign affairs Mukhtar Tileuberdi on the sidelines of the SCO summit.

“Began my SCO visit with a bilateral meeting with DPM and FM Mukhtar Tileuberdi of Kazakhstan. We recognized the progress made since our last meeting in New Delhi in December 2021. The current situation calls for stronger Indo-Kazakh cooperation across all domains,” Jaishankar said in a tweet.

(with inputs from Shalinder Wangu)

